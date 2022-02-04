Carl Starfelt's uncle reveals 'insane' Celtic experience after claiming Joe Hart souvenir

The Swedish defender’s uncle described the “insane” experience of his first Old Firm derby as he revealed how his nephew presented him with a Celtic souvenir after arranging for Joe Hart to sign his match-worn jersey.

Starfelt's uncle pulled the strip from his bag as he conducted an impromptu interview with BBC Scotland's The Nine, where he revealed that his son - who is also named Carl - is a huge fan of the Celtic goalkeeper.

"Carl Starfelt is my sister's son, so I'm the uncle of Carl," he said.

"So it was really good to see him, he's really good and did a great performance. So that was really nice, that was cool.

"(The atmosphere) was insane, we were just behind where the three goals were, we were just behind that goal so we saw all of them.

"It was fantastic. And the crowd were so friendly, and the singing.

"We walked to the stadium, through the bars and just met a lot of great people.

Carl Starfelt closes down Rangers' Kemar Roofe during Wednesday's 3-0 win at Celtic Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"No! (I won't forget it). I don't think so, no, never.

"I got a signed top from Joe Hart, I got that signed to my son, whose name is also Carl!

"My son has been a goaler, ever since he was a kid and he always looked the Joe Hart videos.

"I asked Carl Starfelt if he could have it signed. It was really nice. This is what he wore yesterday.

"Yeah (my son will be very excited), he doesn't know yet.

"He will be excited, full on."