Carl Starfelt to Celtic imminent as Rubin Kazan chief confirms impending transfer

Rubin Kazan head coach Leonid Slutsky has confirmed that Celtic are on the verge of completing a deal for defender Carl Starfelt.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:11 pm
Carl Starfelt, pictured in action for Sweden in a friendly against Estonia in March, is close to joining Celtic. (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)
The Parkhead side are reportedly close to sealing a €5m move for the Swedish international centre-back as a replacement for the soon-to-be departing Kristoffer Ajer with a medical believed to have already taken place as talks progress.

Speaking to Russian media outlet Match TV about the potential loss of Starfelt, the Rubin boss said: "These are the rules of the game. If we receive an interesting offer that is beneficial to everyone, we are forced to accept it.

"This confuses plans a little, but such a situation can always be laid. It is possible that someone else will leave us this summer.

"This is normal. I'm glad this is happening. When the transfer takes place officially, it will be the largest transfer."

The 26-year-old, who joined Rubin Kazan sin July 2019, made 31 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

