Carl Starfelt: Celtic doubters made this title win even sweeter

Carl Starfelt holds the Premiership trophy aloft alongside some of his Celtic team-mates. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Swedish centre-back arrived in a £4m move from Rubin Kazan at the end of July just a few days before suffering a nightmare debut in a 2-1 defeat to Hearts on the opening day of the Premiership season.

Starfelt came under criticism as Celtic dropped 11 points in their opening seven league matches to trail Rangers by six points, but he soon formed a formidable partnership with Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers that provided the solid foundation for a 32-match unbeaten run that turned the tables and clinched the championship.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It has been absolutely incredible. I couldn’t have asked for a better first year of my Celtic career," the 26-year-old said.

Celtic defensive partners Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt pose with the cinch Premiership trophy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"Obviously this was our goal all season. We knew it was going to be tough, but now we stand here as the best team in Scotland and champions.

"It has been an incredible journey and we have enjoyed every moment of it.

"Also it was very nice after putting in all this hard work all year to be able to celebrate it in style today with the fans.

"You can see how much it means to all the Celtic fans out there. It really is the best feeling."

Celtic were presented with their trophy after the 6-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday in front of a 60,000 Celtic Park sell-out.

Asked if he though his first season in Scotland would end so successfully after that disastrous opening night at Tynecastle, Starfelt added: “I don’t think I thought this far ahead to be honest.

"Of course I knew that when you come to Celtic you have the demands on you and the goal will always be to become the champions. Obviously we had a bit of a rough start but we always kept believing in ourselves and in the team.

"I think that makes it even better. Everyone doubted us, a lot of people didn’t think it would be possible for us to stand here as champions but here we are today and it just makes it even better.”

With Celtic heading straight into the Champions League group stages, Starfelt has accepted that the players will need to raise the bar again next season.

“For sure. I think this can just be the start," he said. "A lot of players made their first year in the Celtic jersey this time and even though we came together pretty fast I think many players will only get better.

“And then we have the Champions League to look forward to next season as well. We know that’s a very tough competition so have to improve. I think for sure that it’s possible. The demands at Celtic will always be so high and we will always strive to improve.

“You have to bring your best game in [Champions League] matches. Also as a team you have to really perform. Playing in Europe this year with this team and this manager I think will be helpful for us going forward and playing these big European matches. I can’t wait for it.