Captivating Tom Rogic shows Celtic what they are missing - and so does Riley McGree in landslide Australia win

Celtic midfielder celebrates with former Hibs forward Martin Boyle after the playmaker put Australia 2-0 up against Vietnam.

The 29-year-old schemer showed just what his club will be missing across the next week by being at the centre of so much for his side across a 73rd minute run-out.

Rogic, who was absent for the win over Hearts and will be unavailable for the home encounters with Dundee United on Saturday and Rangers four days’ later, bagged his side’s second in added time of a first period wherein he was at his impactful best.

A mere 20 seconds in he had the ball in the net, only for the strike to be chalked off, before providing the assist to allow former Hibs front man Jamie Maclaren to claim the 30th minute opener - the recently departed Easter Road forward Martin Boyle also in Australia’s starting line-up.

Australia were impressive, with Riley McGree getting in on the act.

In a curious twist, Rogic’s withdrawal came for Riley McGree, who turned down a move to Celtic in favour of joining Middlesbrough a fortnight ago, and allowed the midfielder to add a fourth for the Socceroos only four minutes later.

In the other on-going game in Group B, Celtic striker Daizen Maeda was on the bench as Japan took a 1-0 lead into the second half of their encounter at home to China.