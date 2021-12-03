Cameron Carter-Vickers: Why Celtic star missed Hearts clash as Ange Postecoglou gives reason for absence

Celtic were without Cameron Carter-Vickers for the 1 – 0 win over Hearts on Thursday night, a result which cut the gap to Rangers at the top of the Premiership back to four points.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 7:06 am
Cameron Carter-Vickers missed the win over Hearts. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Stephen Welsh and Carl Starfelt started in the centre of defence, both putting in excellent displays with the team recording their seventh clean sheet of the league campaign.

Since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, Carter-Vickers has been an ever present for Ange Postecoglou.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The Australian revealed the reason he missed out.

"Just a personal issue so he misses out,” he told Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old has been impressive on the whole at the back for Celtic who have a clause in the deal which can allow them to make it permanent.

Postecoglou will hope he is back for Sunday’s clash with Dundee United after both Stephen Welsh and Anthony Ralston were replaced with injuries.

Nir Bitton finished the game at centre-back.

Read More

Read More
Celtic 1 Hearts 0: Furuhashi's controversial opener settles mesmerising match

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

Stephen WelshRangersPremiership
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.