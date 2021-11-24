Cameron Carter-Vickers 'open' to Celtic stay beyond Tottenham loan deal

Cameron Carter-Vickers would be 'open' to staying at Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 23-year-old US international has been an ever-present for Ange Postecoglou’s men over the past three months. He will be at the heart of their defence for the crucial Europa League clash away to Bayer Leverkusen and suggests he wants to remain there long-term.

In contrast to the obfuscation from Jota this week when he was questioned over his future beyond his loan deal from Benfica, Carter-Vickers provided a direct response on being asked if he was open to signing for Celtic permanently.

“It is something I am open to but I haven’t given it much thought at this stage, to be fair,” he said. “I still have plenty of games left in this season and that is my focus. I feel like I have [adapted well]. That is partly down to the coaches and the players here making me feel so welcome from the beginning. The coach has put in a system which is easy to adapt to and play in. That has been helpful.”

Carter-Vicker’s Celtic stint represents the seventh loan deal of his career and, thus far, appears to have proved as satisfying as any previously. “I would say it’s definitely up there,” he said. “Last season I was at Bournemouth and we got to the play-offs in the Championship. The year before that I was at Luton and when I went there in January we were at the bottom and we managed to stay up. So I have had a few good ones and a few where I have learned a lot but this is definitely one where I am learning a lot and I’m enjoying my football.”

The player says he has not spoken to new Spurs manager Antonio Conte but doesn’t see himself in the position of having to attempt to impress both the Italian and Postecoglou. “You could say that but for me at the moment I am here at Celtic, I’m a Celtic player so my focus is more on impressing the manager here and trying to get results for Celtic. Anything further than that I haven’t really given much thought to.”