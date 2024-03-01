Cameron Carter-Vickers accepts that injuries will be part of any footballer’s career and is now glad to be fit and firing for Celtic’s title charge.

The central defender, who is one of the key components of Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic team, has suffered hamstring issues all season after missing the end of the previous campaign due to knee surgery. He made his return as a substitute against Motherwell at Fir Park at the weekend after missing a month out with his most recent problem and was reinstated to the starting line-up against Dundee on Wednesday, opening the scoring in a 7-1 rout of Dundee.

The United States international said: “It’s been frustrating for myself being in and out with injuries. I’m hoping I can stay fit and help the team achieve things. I just did the rehab as well as I could. I got 30 minutes at the weekend plus 60 minutes against Dundee. So that helps.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers was on the scoresheet during the 7-1 win over Dundee.

“I’m hopefully building my way back into it. It’s the same hamstring, on the right side and same side as my knee. It’s probably the first time in my career that I’ve had a season like this where I’ve been injured so much. But I think if you’re looking to have a long career then you’re going to have a season like that or two. So you’ve just got to get on with it.”