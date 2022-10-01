Cameron Carter-Vickers: Major update given on Celtic defenders chances of facing RB Leipzig

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers and Giorgos Giakoumakis during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on October 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The defending cinch Premiership champions head to Germany on Wednesday in their third match of the group stages, with their American centre-half fighting to be fit.

Carter-Vickers missed Celtic’s 2-1 league victory over Motherwell due to an unspecified injury and his manager Ange Postecoglou offered an update on the player’s situation.

“We will see,” Postecoglou responded when asked about Cartrer-Vickers’ condition. “He got some treatment again and will get some on Sunday and we will see how he is Monday and Tuesday and make a decision.

“He is not far away but we have another 12 games in 40-odd days so I am not going to put him in unless he is absolutely right because it would be silly of us to put him in and then lose him for another few games, particularly with Carl out for at least another couple of weeks.

“Cam's pretty good, if he is ready he will play and put his hand up, I don't need to question that. But we have got to make sure we make the right decision. We will give him every chance.”

If Carter-Vickers fails to make it, then it is likely Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jenz will continue their defensive partnership, as the club’s other regular centre-half Carl Starfelt is also missing with injury.