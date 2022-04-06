Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic ready to fight three English clubs for defender's permanent signature

The American defender has been a major hit at Celtic since arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last August’s transfer window.
Celtic have a purchase option with Spurs for the 24-year-old, which could rise to as much as £10million, but still need to agree personal terms with the US internationalist.
Carter-Vickers scored the winning goal for Celtic in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox, which has moved Ange Postecoglou’s men closer to the title and guaranteed Champions League football next term.
That scenario is allowing Celtic to put together a substantial package to try and convince the centre-half to pen a permanent deal with the club.
Carter-Vickers is understood to be enjoying life at Celtic, but three English Premier League outfits – Wolves, Burnley and Leicester City – are understood to be interested in him and are weighing up whether to make offers.
Celtic manager Postecoglou has remained relaxed on Carter-Vickers’ situation and also that of winger Jota, who is on loan from Benfica. Celtic have a similar purchase agreement with the Portuguese club and are keen to sign him on a permanent deal.