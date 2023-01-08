In a Celtic team that dominates games and plays on the front foot, it can be hard for a defender to stand out.

But that is not the case with Cameron Carter-Vickers, who followed up his man-of-the-match display against Rangers last Monday with another top-drawer performance for Ange Postecoglou's side in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Fresh from starring for USA at the World Cup, the 25-year-old is in the form of his life, typified by a last-ditch block on Malik Tillman that effectively prevented his side from going 3-1 down at Ibrox and almost certainly losing the Old Firm derby. It led to him being surrounded by his team-mates as he punched the air in celebration at the end. “I enjoyed the game and I enjoyed the moment," Carter Vickers said. "If I was to look back on it now I would probably cringe a little bit. But at the time I was pumped.”

He required no such vital interventions against a Kilmarnock side that posed a limited threat, but he was a commanding presence, exuding confidence in every part of his game both on and off the ball. Not even receiving a bloodied nose in a challenge with Killie debutant Kyle Vassell, signed from San Diego Loyal on January 1, could knock the big defender off his stride.

Cameron Carter-Vickers receives treatement for a bloody nose during the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It would seem that Carter-Vickers need not fear for his place in the Celtic side, but with competition for the two centre-back positions increasing following the arrival of Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi, the starting jersey is not something the £6m signing from Tottenham Hotspur is prepared to take for granted. “No, I don’t think anyone can [think like that]," he said. "When you are at a club of this size you have always got to be performing well to keep your place. That is what all of the players are concentrated on. At a club like Celtic or any big club there is always competition for places and I think this squad kind of thrives off that. It helps us to improve as a collective.”

Kilmarnock frustrated the Hoops throughout the first-half until Jota pounced in the nick of time to glance home a low cross from Daizen Maeda in the 45th minute. The noise the opener generated from the 58,612 crowd inside Celtic Park was as much a release of frustration as a roar of celebration. The second arrived seven minutes after the break when Kyogo Furuhashi forced defender Ash Taylor to divert a Reo Hatate delivery into his own net. It then became a case of damage limitation for the visitors as the Hoops hit the woodwork four times in pursuit of more goals. Killie were rather fortunate to be spared a serious spanking ahead of facing Celtic again this Saturday in the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup at Hampden.

