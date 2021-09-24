Callum McGregor outlines targets for next five years after signing new contract

Callum McGregor has committed his future to Celtic.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who came through the youth ranks at Celtic, has agreed a five-year deal until the summer of 2026.

McGregor, who has won 37 caps for Scotland, has played 338 times for Celtic and took over the club captaincy this summer when Scott Brown left to join Aberdeen.

Reflecting on his contract, McGregor said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a proud moment again to extend my stay at the club.

“The club’s very close to my heart. I’ve been here for a number of years now, I’m happy here, I love my football and representing this club, and I want to stay here for as long as I can.”

“This is a new chapter and I’m desperate to see the five years out and if I’ve done that, then that means it’s been a pretty successful time again.

“That’s the new motivation for me personally, to make sure this club wins silverware and get it back to that successful place where we were two, three, four seasons ago.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “It’s brilliant news for the club. Obviously it was an important year for Cal stepping up to be the new captain and he’s already shown outstanding qualities