Callum McGregor lifts the lid on the stern side of Ange Postecoglou, the 'look' and super clear methods

Celtic's Callum McGregor lifts the trophy from the podium after winning the Premier Sports Cup Final at Hampden Park, Glasgow. (Jeff Holmes/PA Wire).

The 28-year-old admitted to being “super proud and super happy” at a Premier Sports Cup success over Hibs that provided him his first experience of lifting silverware while wearing the armband conferred on him by the Australian. And Postecoglou’s success in knitting together a new squad of “winners” composed of diverse nationalities McGregor puts down to the 56-year-old’s ability to switch between nurturing teacher and scarily hard task master.

“I think obviously his football idea is top,” the Celtic captain said. “It’s really good, the information’s super clear, his coaching methods are excellent. And considering different cultures, too, it’s big credit to him. But I think being in Japan has helped him with different players. He makes it super easy.

“Then again, he’s got that desire to him you don’t want to mess him about. He’s got that stern side, he gives you the look and the standard in training goes right through the roof again. So, he’s got that as well, which you need in professional football. You’re dealing with men, you’re dealing with big personalities and he’s certainly got that as well.

Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates after winning the Premier Sports Cup Final 2-1 against Hibs. (Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.)

“For him to bring in so many new players that are good types, good characters that want to win, who will go that extra mile for their team-mates, we’ve maybe got a little lucky. But at the same time that’s because of the environment we’re setting at Lennoxtown, the standards we’re setting, the behaviours, the way we respect each other - and that’s also coming down from the manager.

"I said it to the boys, nobody gave us a chance at the start of the season. For us to get to, where we were – even getting into the final – was a great moment. But you have to win at Celtic. That’s one of the main things in this group, we’ve brought in winners. You can see it, it’s in their eyes, you can see it in the way they train every day. You see it in the way the manager speaks as well. It was a case of us going on, proving it and we’ve done that.”