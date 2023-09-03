Callum McGregor lifts lid on Celtic tactical switch behind 'massive' Rangers win

Celtic captain Callum McGregor revealed there was an element of going back to basic principles in the gameplan for the club’s 1-0 derby defeat of Rangers at Ibrox.

The 30-year-old, who had lamented his side abandoning their core beliefs by hitting long balls in the Viaplay Cup defeat at Kilmarnock a fortnight ago, admitted to a tactical switch-up. Evident in a notable return to building the play by bravely passing out from tight areas across their makeshift backline.

“We probably simplified a bit this week and we were maybe guilty of information overload at times,” McGregor said. “With a young group that can be difficult but we tried to strip it back and use the simplicity of the model and layer it up from there. We stuck to our principles and we came out of the traps flying and we played some good football and settled ourselves into the game. If you don't start well here then you can be in for a difficult afternoon but I thought we handled the occasion really well.”

McGregor called the psychological impact of beating the club’s title rivals on their own soil without any Celtic supporter in attendance “massive”. “In terms of the moment we were in,” he said. “There was a lot of noise and a lot of chat. It is always a difficult place to come. We knew that as well but it is a huge credit to the players to go out there and play the way we did especially in the first 35 minutes was outstanding. We silenced the crowd and started to get them frustrated. We started to pick our way through the game and I thought we thoroughly deserved the goal. In the second half you know when you come here you will be under pressure and it is all hands to the pump. I thought everybody to a man ran themselves into the ground in terms of duels, tackles, and blocks and Joe Hart made some great saves.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor celebrates with Kyogo Furuhashi after the 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)