Callum McGregor believes Celtic are now due some very favourable referee calls if the old adage about decisions levelling themselves out over the course of a season can be applied to them.

Celtic's Callum McGregor and referee Nick Walsh share some words during last week's match at Parkhead against Kilmarnock.

The Parkhead club are preparing for another date with Willie Collum, who has been handed the task of controlling Saturday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final between the holders and Kilmarnock at Hampden. It is less than a fortnight since Collum was at the centre of a controversy after he and referee John Beaton decided against awarding Celtic a penalty for handball against Connor Goldson in the second half of the 2-2 draw against Rangers at Ibrox. Beaton did not give the decision on the pitch in real time and then Collum opted against asking the referee to review this decision after watching replays.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou scoffed at the “mental gymnastics” employed by some to explain why the penalty was not given and the Parkhead club are still fuming about a Jota goal being controversially ruled offside against Motherwell in November following a VAR check with images from a poorly positioned camera angle. Collum was referee on that occasion too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In light of the way things have gone since the implementation of VAR, Postecoglou has stressed there was “zero chance” of decisions evening themselves out over a season in Celtic’s case. Skipper Callum McGregor agreed with his manager. Speaking at an event at Hampden Park to promote the semi-final, which is being shown on the subscription channel Viaplay, the midfielder said: “We probably need a couple of good ones to go for us for that to happen.”

He added: “I think it’s been pretty inconsistent to say the least. We have probably been on the harsher side of quite a lot of the decisions (compared to) the majority of the league. Of course, it’s a difficult job for the officials. Let’s not make any mistake about that. It is a difficult job. But that’s there to help them. Maybe just a bit of clarification on ‘this is a penalty, this isn’t a penalty’ or ‘how are we going to implement it in certain situations’.”