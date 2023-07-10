Callum McGregor handed bumper new contract in 'amazing' news for club and player

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has agreed a new contract with the club.

The 30-year-old Scotland internationalist’s deal at Celtic Park now takes him to the summer of 2028, with McGregor – who joined when he was eight-years-old – saying it is “amazing” to extend his stay at his boyhood club. McGregor has won 20 trophies at Celtic during his time as a senior player and has made 420 appearances, scoring 62 goals. His contract comes on the back of new agreements with forwards Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda as manager Brendan Rodgers, who returned as manager for a second spell at the club, ties down his key men for the long haul.

“It’s amazing to extend my stay at the club,” McGregor told Celtic’s official website. “As I’ve touched on before, this club means so much to me and the success that we’ve had over the past few seasons has cemented that. I feel like the club’s in a great place to move forward as well, and when they came and asked me to extend my stay I was absolutely delighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brendan’s a top manager and I had the pleasure of working with him before and seeing what he did with that group of players, especially a young, hungry group similar to ourselves, and the way he progressed us and took us on. His personality around the place gives the building another lift as well, so the club’s in a really strong place.

“We did some great work over the last couple of years but it’s important that we bank that and we continue to move forward because in football you always have to continue your progress and get even better. ’m delighted that the manager’s back, I’m delighted that I’m going to be here long-term as well, so here’s to many more successful years.'

“I just want it to continue for as long as possible. I’ve spoken before about the trust that the guys have put in me at this club, and I want to repay that every time I go on the pitch. They’ve been amazing for myself and for my family. It’s given me a wonderful life and some amazing memories.

“Together with the Celtic fans what we’ve achieved are memories that will stay with me forever, and there’s only one place that I want to play football and that’s here.”

Rodgers called McGregor “the heartbeat of the team” and expressed his delight at McGregor committing his future further to Celtic. “It’s amazing news for the club, for the supporters and for the players, but as a manager it’s extra special to have someone of that quality captain the team,” the Northern Irishman said. “Callum’s just such an inspirational player and I’m absolutely delighted to working with him again.

“He’s a player that’s undervalued immensely and it’s not really until you work with Callum that you really recognise the real qualities that he has, firstly as a player because that’s the priority, to develop him as a footballer, but also as a person because he’s a great man, and it’s been great to see that development, from the time I was first with him and now coming back four years later and seeing him evolve even more.

“He’s the heartbeat of this team. He’s taken on the responsibility of being captain of a worldwide institution with great effect and we’ll look to continue that development. At 30 years of age he’s still got a lot that he can win and still lots of improvements to make, and I know that he’s hungry to do that.