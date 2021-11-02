Callum McGregor compared to Luka Modric as Celtic captain hailed a 'true leader'

Callum McGregor's importance to Celtic has been likened to Luka Modric for Croatia.

That is according to Hoops full-back Josip Juranovic, who plays alongside both midfielders for club and country.

McGregor and Modric went head-to-head during Euro 2020 and while both scored, the former Ballon D'or winner came out on top as Croatia claimed a 3-1 win at Hampden Park to eliminate Scotland from the tournament.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juranovic, who joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw in the summer, also starred in that match and is looking forward to meeting up with Modric and co for next week's World Cup qualifiers, as McGregor prepares to do likewise for Scotland.

“I love playing for Celtic, but when you play for your country and represent your country at this level of football it is really amazing," Juranovic said.

“Also, it gives me the opportunity to play with the best midfield ever. We have Luka Modric, but I can also play with Ivan Perisic who has had an amazing career.

“We also have Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic who has won four Champions Leagues. It’s amazing.

"[I’ve learned] everything [from them]. How to be calm on the ball. How we attack, how we defend. Everything.

“With Luka Modric in your team you are 10 times better.”

Juranovic believes the same value applies to McGregor at Celtic, as he heaped praise on his club captain for helping create a family atmosphere at Lennoxtown.

“Of course, because Callum has been here for maybe 20 years or something like that," he said.

“He is a true leader, a true captain, and when he speaks we all listen.

“He went out of his way to welcome me to the club when I arrived, texting me a message.

“Every person here is a great footballer, and they are good people.

“For me, it’s better to be a good person and then to be a football player.

“Here, we are like a family, and that is the most important thing.

“You can see at Paris Saint Germain for example, they have very good players but they are not like a family, and they don’t win all their games.

“Here, you can see every minute that we are supporting each other, that we have one another’s backs.”