Celtic captain Callum McGregor is a doubt for Sunday's trip to Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor could miss his first match of the season after emerging as major injury doubt for Sunday’s trip to Hearts. The midfielder was replaced at half-time during the 7-1 victory over Dundee in midweek with Celtic already six goals up and missed training on Friday.

McGregor has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season and has been an ever-present in the league campaign with the 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup the only match he has missed to date.

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed: “Callum came off at half-time during the week. He felt his Achilles a little bit and his calf. I know from speaking to him, at this time of the year he does normally feel a little bit because he does play so much. So we just have to assess that and see where he is over the next 24 hours.”

Hearts have also suffered a major blow on the eve of the match after defender Frankie Kent was ruled out with a knee injury. The centre-back suffered a knock in the latter stages of Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Hibs at Tynecastle and will now miss the visit of the defending champions on Sunday.

Kent has been placed on crutches with protective knee brace while the club’s medical team await scan results but it is feared that the Englishman may not return until late March at the earliest.