Burnley v Fleetwood TV channel: How to watch Celtic legend Scott Brown aim for FA Cup upset

Scott Brown faces the biggest match of his short managerial career to date on Wednesday night when he takes his Fleetwood Town side to Burnley in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

The former Celtic captain – no stranger to cup success having lifted 23 trophies during his time at Parkhead – is looking to cause a major upset and reach the quarter-finals having already taken the League One club further than it has ever gone before in the history of the competition.

Brown, who stepped into the dugout for the first time when he took charge of Fleetwood in the summer, masterminded a shock win over Championship opposition in the third round, knocking out Queens Park Rangers following a 2-1 victory at Highbury Stadium. His side also upset the odds by overcoming League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round with a 1-0 home win in the replay after the initial tie had been drawn 1-1 at Hillsborough.

Fleetwood have been in excellent form of late – winning five of their last six matches to shoot towards the top half of the division – but they face a tall order against Vincent Kompany's Burnley side who are 12 points clear in the Championship and on course for an instant return to the Premier League following last year's relegation.

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown takes his Fleetwood Town side to Burnley in the FA Cup fifth round. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Match details

Who: Burnley v Fleetwood Town

What: FA Cup fifth round

Where: Turf Moor, Burnley

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Kick-off 7.30pm.

Is Burnley v Fleetwood on TV?

The FA Cup tie will be shown live on the BBC Red Button with coverage starting at 7.30pm. If you switch on BBC One Scotland, press the red button, you can select to watch Burnley v Fleetwood.

Is Burnley v Fleetwood available via live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so via the BBC iPlayer.

