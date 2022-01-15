Bullish Josip Juranovic makes Celtic treble claim due to 'powerful' squad and 'family'

Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic firmly believes that he can add two more medals to the badge he earned for the club's League Cup success in December. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 26-year-old is unequivocal that, with the January arrivals of Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Yosuke Ideguchi and Johnny Kenny, in his first campaign Ange Postecoglou now has the pool to secure the club a fifth domestic clean sweep in six seasons. Asked whether, following the Premier Sports Cup success in December and with Celtic on their longest top-flight unbeaten run in two-and-a-half years, he believed Celtic’s squad was strong enough to win the cinch Premiership and Scottish Cup, he provided an emphatic “yes,” before backing up his assertion.

“The squad is really powerful now,” said the Croatian international, ahead of the league campaign resuming with Monday’s home encounter with Hibs. “We have maybe 30 players. If, unfortunately, somebody gets injured we have replacements. We need good replacements if we want to win trophies.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"And now we are really like a family here. When I came here they said to me that Celtic is the club that wants the trophies and wants to take everything. That is also my mentality and mindset. When I came here I wanted to take everything. In the league I think we need to beat everybody to take the trophy back. We have taken one cup but we want another [two]. That’s our mentality here.

"I think we are the best defenders in the league but we have conceded, not stupid goals, but goals we should not concede from corners and free-kicks. I also think we need to improve our finishing. If we want to win the trophies.”