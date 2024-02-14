Brendan Rodgers reveals admiration for SPFL rival and talks up Celtic player who 'can do really well'

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will bid to avoid a third defeat to Kilmarnock this season this weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Brendan Rodgers is intent on ensuring Celtic do not suffer another setback at the hands of Derek McInnes and his in-form Kilmarnock team on Saturday.

Two of the Hoops’ three domestic defeats this term have come away to the Ayrshire side – one in the Viaplay Cup in August and another in the cinch Premiership in December.

Rodgers has been hugely impressed with the way McInnes, whose Aberdeen side finished second to Celtic during consecutive seasons in the Northern Irishman’s first spell at Parkhead, has elevated Killie to fourth in the top flight.

“The job that he’s done is absolutely brilliant,” Rodgers told Celtic TV. “From going in there and taking them up and then really establishing them in the top six, it’s a fantastic effort and it shows Derek’s experience and expertise in his role.

“He’s done very well. I’ve always got on with him. When I was up here the first time we exchanged phone-calls on numerous things and that was in the midst of his Aberdeen team that were up there challenging and played us in two cup finals one season.

“I have lots of respect for his work, he’s got a real hunger for the game and his team will provide us with a tough challenge. We played very well in the home game (a 3-1 win in October) and we’re looking forward to being at home having been away for the last week or so.

“But at Rugby Park we certainly weren’t so good so we have to make up for that with hopefully a good performance and a win this weekend.”

Since losing back-to-back league games against Killie and Hearts in December, Celtic have responded with a run of eight wins and a draw from their last nine games in all competitions. Their most recent outing brought a convincing 2-0 win away to St Mirren in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

“We want to win and win in a certain way, that’s what the history of this club is built on, but ultimately it is about winning,” said Rodgers.

“In a period where we’ve had lots of games and lots of challenges, the players have come through it really well. They’re creating this atmosphere to work hard and have that mentality.

“I was really pleased for them at the weekend because it could have been a really sticky game but we came through it really well.”

Sunday’s match saw winger Yang Hyun-jun mark his Celtic return as a substitute after his Asian Cup involvement with South Korea. Rodgers is excited about the potential of the 21-year-old, who has made 23 appearances since joining from Gangwon on a five-year contract last summer.

“Yang is a player I think can do very well,” said the manager. “He’s come in having predominantly played on the right but the more I see him, I think he’s better suited to playing off the left so when he comes into the game he has that running ability.

“He has areas to improve, awareness of when to release the pass and when to make the cross, but these are all things that will come with more work and more development.