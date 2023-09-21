Brendan Rodgers provides Celtic injury update on Nat Phillips and Cameron Carter-Vickers

Celtic will wait another 24 hours before deciding whether Nat Phillips is fit to return for the weekend clash at Livingston.

The Hoops return to domestic duty following the 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord in their opening Champions League group fixture on Tuesday which saw them finish with nine men after both Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm were red carded.

Phillips missed the match in Rotterdam with an ankle injury picked up on his debut in the 3-0 win over Dundee last weekend but while the on-loan Liverpool defender is a doubt, he has not yet been ruled out of the trip to Almondvale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We'll see how Nat Phillips is," Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports. "He obviously rolled his ankle quite badly last weekend so he'll miss the week [of training]. We'll see how he is. We've still got another 24 hours to go before we make the team.

Celtic's Nat Phillips is a doubt for the trip to Livingston after missing the midweek defeat to Feyenoord in the Champions League. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"Apart from that everyone else [is] okay. Reo Hatate got more game time [against Feyenoord] and is still finding his way through to fitness, but it was good to get him on the field and play. But other than that there were no other injuries."

Celtic have a number of players on the treatment table including US international Cameron Carter-Vickers, summer signing Maik Nawrocki, defender Stephen Welsh and winger Liel Abada.