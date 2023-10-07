Brendan Rodgers lifts lid on special Reo Hatate Celtic coaching session as Japanese shines in win over Kilmarnock

Brendan Rodgers speaks with Reo Hatate after Celtic's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Hatate scored Celtic’s first goal in the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock and claimed an inadvertent assist for the second, scored by Luis Palma, in a man-of-the-match performance. Rodgers felt it was the first time that Hatate had “come alive for me” and hoped the player would continue to operate with that conviction.

He said: “I went through things with him the other day. If he wants to get to the highest level, there needs to be more intensity in his game. I took him through clips of his game, all without the ball. If you press the game well you will pass it well. But he took it on board, was very open and produced a fantastic performance today. That’s the level, you can’t switch the engine on and off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At the highest level against the best players, you have to turn up every week. That’s the challenge for him. He’s not young, he’s 25, but at that level of intensity, everything else is then natural for him. It’s my job as a coach to help him stay at that level. This was the first game that Reo has come alive for me. He has to press the game and when he is at that level, then he is intense with the ball. He scored a brilliant goal and he was superb.”