All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Brendan Rodgers identifies “complete package” Celtic will pursue in January transfer window as switch involving two players considered

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that a midfielder with bustle and bite will be among the club’s signing targets in January as he seeks a player who is the “complete package” in that department.
Andrew Smith
By Andrew Smith
Published 4th Dec 2023, 22:30 GMT
 Comment
Brendan Rodgers has given the impression that Tomoki Iwata could be handed his first start of the season when Celtic host Hibs on Wednesday.(Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Brendan Rodgers has given the impression that Tomoki Iwata could be handed his first start of the season when Celtic host Hibs on Wednesday.(Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Brendan Rodgers has given the impression that Tomoki Iwata could be handed his first start of the season when Celtic host Hibs on Wednesday.(Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The long-term injury absence of Reo Hatate - not expected to return from a thigh problem until the new year - has resulted in him switching between David Turnbull, Paolo Bernardo, Odin Thiago Holm and Tomoki Iwata to operate alongside Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley.

None of the available options has provided him with everything he seeks from one of his three personnel in the central areas. And speaking as he prepares his team for the visit of Hibs on Wednesday evening, the Irishman intimated the hectic programme across the next month will see him give consideration to pushing McGregor forward from his deep-lying berth and utlising in that role an Iwata yet to start a game this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“[Midfield is] one of the areas I want to improve in the team. What we have is, we’ve David, whose strengths - with the greatest of respects - are to play against low blocks when we’re trying to nick a goal. Getting around the pitch is maybe not a strength. When you go into Champions League games you need that ability to run. So, then Paolo has played in those games. It’s finding that sort of complete package, really. Callum has played in that deeper role for a few years but [moving him forward] is something I’ve thought about. Tomo would’ve played in Lazio if he was available, but sadly he missed out [through not being on the UEFA squad list].”

Related topics:Brendan RodgersCallum McGregorDavid Turnbull
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.