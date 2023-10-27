Brendan Rodgers hits out at Celtic fixture schedule with 'tricks behind the scenes' remark
The Premiership champions were due to face Dundee at Dens Park on the evening of Wednesday, December 27 but the match has been brought forward to Boxing Day with a 3pm kick-off.
It means Celtic will have an extra day to prepare for the final Old Firm fixture of 2023 which takes place on Saturday, December 30, with Rangers’ match against Ross County at Ibrox set to remain on the Wednesday evening.
Rodgers’ gripe, however, is that Celtic have been drawn away from home in the fixture closest to Christmas for the seventh year running which he insists is unfair on the club and its supporters as he called on SPFL bosses to look into the matter.
Celtic’s previous six fixtures immediately after Christmas Day have been away against Hibs, Hearts, Hamilton, St Mirren, Aberdeen and Dundee – five of them were on Boxing Day.
Responding to the Dundee fixture being moved to December 26, Rodgers said: "I just saw that, we would have preferred it to stay as it was. Especially at that time of the year. It's interesting, I'm pretty sure I'm correct in this, the last seven years Celtic have been away at that period of the season.
"Either we're very, very unlucky or someone is making tricks behind the scenes. It's seven years on the spin we've been away at that time of the season. That's not right for supporters so hopefully they can make it up and look at that going forward."
