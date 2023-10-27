All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Brendan Rodgers hits out at Celtic fixture schedule with 'tricks behind the scenes' remark

Brendan Rodgers has questioned whether there are “tricks behind the scenes” after being left dismayed by Celtic's post-Christmas fixture schedule.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:39 BST
 Comment
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hit out at the club's Christmas fixture schedule. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hit out at the club's Christmas fixture schedule. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hit out at the club's Christmas fixture schedule. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Premiership champions were due to face Dundee at Dens Park on the evening of Wednesday, December 27 but the match has been brought forward to Boxing Day with a 3pm kick-off.

It means Celtic will have an extra day to prepare for the final Old Firm fixture of 2023 which takes place on Saturday, December 30, with Rangers’ match against Ross County at Ibrox set to remain on the Wednesday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rodgers’ gripe, however, is that Celtic have been drawn away from home in the fixture closest to Christmas for the seventh year running which he insists is unfair on the club and its supporters as he called on SPFL bosses to look into the matter.

Celtic’s previous six fixtures immediately after Christmas Day have been away against Hibs, Hearts, Hamilton, St Mirren, Aberdeen and Dundee – five of them were on Boxing Day.

Responding to the Dundee fixture being moved to December 26, Rodgers said: "I just saw that, we would have preferred it to stay as it was. Especially at that time of the year. It's interesting, I'm pretty sure I'm correct in this, the last seven years Celtic have been away at that period of the season.

"Either we're very, very unlucky or someone is making tricks behind the scenes. It's seven years on the spin we've been away at that time of the season. That's not right for supporters so hopefully they can make it up and look at that going forward."

Related topics:Brendan RodgersDundeePremiershipSPFLOld FirmRangersRoss County
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.