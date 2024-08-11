Brendan Rodgers has sympathy for Scotland manager but look gives Celtic boss away

Rodgers acknowledges fans after Celtic's uncomplicated 2-0 victory over Hibs at Easter Road (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Callum McGregor was imperious in the centre of midfield v Hibs in front of watching Scotland manager Steve Clarke days after retiring from international football

Brendan Rodgers admits he “feels” for Scotland manager Steve Clarke although his look gave his real thoughts away following another Callum McGregor masterclass in Celtic’s 2-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road.

The Celtic midfielder has just announced his retirement from the international team and Clarke was in the ground to watch what he no longer has. It must have been a painful experience.

McGregor was superb in the heart of the Celtic midfield as coasted to victory with two first-half goals. The second of them came via McGregor’s left foot and there won’t be a more truly-hit goal scored this season. The ball flew past Josef Bursik from nearly 30 yards.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke was in the Easter Road main stand (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I do feel for Steve because he's a quality player, of course,” said Rodgers, when asked if he felt sorry for Clarke – although the manager’s delayed response and quizzical look suggested he knew it was a win, win situation for him.

“From a Celtic perspective, for longevity, for him, his career, his recovery…there's so many games now, it's a 12-month season,” Rodgers added. “For him to get these little periods of recovery, to recover and rest, will be important for him. He got no winter break this year either.

“He's such an intense player for me on and off the pitch. Those little windows where you can give him that breather will do him the word of good.”

Rodgers’ gain is Clarke’s loss of course. The Scotland manager thanked McGregor for his efforts last week after the player had announced his decision to step away from international football after 63 caps. Clarke called him a “coach’s dream”. This was all underlined to him at Easter Road with McGregor pulling the strings as Celtic purred along.

“He was brilliant,” said Rodgers. “That's what happens when you retire from Scotland! Hopefully there are many more goals to come. I've managed him in so many games, over the two spells here now. I know his quality. I know his game inside out.

“It doesn't surprise me,” he added. “He's scored so many goals for me, especially in the first spell, then a few this spell - 25-30 yards out, it was a wonderful strike.”

McGregor did not just excel in the forward areas. His willingness to track back was also evident. “You have to do that,” said Rodgers. “I think any successful team has the spirit and the energy, that's what you want your players to be able to do and he typifies that so well. But everyone has to do it, not just Cal.”

Celtic might would been out of sight by half-time if they had taken all their chances – if they weren’t already. Kyogo missed an opportunity he would normally have gobbled up and there were other near misses. Rodgers later revealed that the striker’s shoulder had to be put back in following a collision in the box. He was replaced by Mikey Johnston with 15 minutes left.

“I think it's just one of those ones that, he had a fall and it knocked it out,” said Rodgers. “The guys put it back in again, but he felt the soreness. I don't need to risk him.”