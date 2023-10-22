The defending champions were dominant from start to finish against the Jambos, opening the scoring after just four minutes through the impressive Matt O’Riley, with Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Tomoki Iwata netting further goals. Hearts scored a consolation strike through Lawrence Shankland midway through the second half, but were unable to trouble Celtic enough and have now lost their last ten matches against them.

Rodgers, whose team's seven-point lead at top was restored because of the win, revelled in his team’s ability to be so dominant in their first match in two weeks. "We were very, very good,” said the Celtic manager. “I think it was important that we started the game well and we tried to bring an energy and a speed to the game at the beginning that would make it difficult for Hearts. I've been here enough times to know that if you don't make a good start here, it can be a challenge. But the players played some wonderful football and worked ever so hard in the game. We're really pleased overall."

Asked if he considered the performance at Tynecastle to be the best of the season so far, Rodgers responded. "It's constant evolution, there's not a destination to where we want to go. It's just continual improvement and finding levels. I think the big thing is consistency. It's obviously a very difficult ground to come to but I love challenges like this, coming to really hostile environments, because it's an opportunity for you to show your value and worth as a team, dealing with circumstances.

“I think the players dealt with it ever so well. My only criticism is that we could have had more goals. Their keeper has made some great saves and just when we got to 4-1, I thought we could have managed the ball better, so you are not having to run so much. You want to have a rest, rest with the ball as opposed to defend. That was my only criticism. Overall, after an international break when a lot of these guys are a wee bit heavy-legged towards the end, a lot of travel, what they gave the game was absolutely brilliant.”

O’Riley was once again central to most of Celtic’s good work. The 22-year-old midfielder scored his sixth goal of the season with a precise finish to get his team up and running and Rodgers waxed lyrical about his contribution. “He is developing and that is what you want to see,” said the Celtic boss. “It is a huge testament to him as he just wants to improve. We want to keep his game moving through the levels. His attitude to learning is brilliant as he is so honest to the game. He trains well and prepares well. He does all the right things and gives himself every chance, It was a brilliant finish. That is not an easy technique coming across your body. He makes a good run in the first place and is hungry to get in there. Then it is great finish.”

Rodgers also reserved praise for his two substitutes in Iwata, who scored his first goal for the club, and James Forrest, who the manager believed should be an example to the rest of his wingers. “It was a great finish [from Iwata] and I am pleased for him,” Rodgers added. He works so hard. Some of these guys are very important for us. They maybe not start as many games as they would like but their contribution is really important. He came on and got his first goal for the club which is terrific.