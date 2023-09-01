Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers does not anticipate “many more” signings as the Scottish champions prepare to announce a loan deal for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with new signing Luis Palma during a training session at Lennoxtown. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Hoops signed Honduras winger Luis Palma and on-loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips earlier this week. When asked if there could be some late deals, Rodgers said: “I’m not so sure. I don’t think there will be many more coming in.”

On the imminent signing of 21-year-old Bernardo, Rodgers said: “Again a young player that’s coming in with potential and that will hopefully be confirmed. He comes in with the opportunity to see him and give us more strength in depth in that midfield area and we will see how he develops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodgers expects Sead Haksabanovic to depart after the attacking midfielder appeared to express frustration over a lack of game time on social media.

Rodgers said: “Haksa is one of those that will look for game time and want to be a starter. So I would expect him to be moved on.”

The Celtic manager was not impressed with the intervention on Instagram where the Montenegro international stated: “If they don’t see your value maybe you’re not at the right place.”

“I did speak to him on it,” Rodgers said. “I was a bit surprised to be honest. Certainly from when I came in, he has been offered nothing but respect by everyone and certainly by myself in terms of the communication and conversations.