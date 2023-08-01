Brendan Rodgers explains 'amazing' Celtic moment but does not mince words over part of Bilbao match

The winger and the Northern Irishman were given emphatic receptions from a near 44,000-crowd as those in attendance demonstrated any bitterness over Rodgers leaving 28 months into a seven-straight-domestic trophy tenure four-and-a-half years ago has been set to one side. In return, the 50-year-old has stressed he recognises past glories have to be treated the same way as he embarks on his second stint.

“Clearly it always means a lot,” he said of the reception received in leading the team once more in the Parkhead arena. “My priority is to make a team here to continue with the standards that have been set over the last decade or so. It’s important that we are all together in order to achieve that. The Celtic supporters are amazing. They support their team and I think what makes this team is that they get behind their manager and we all go together from the weekend to push on. It is very important for us to be together.

“It was amazing, it feels like home. I’ve been fortunate enough in my career to manage some fantastic, big clubs. There’s nothing that has given me the feeling of being back here with people I regard as family, and just being in the arena here. I’m looking forward to [the season ahead]. I guess I want to relish every second of it. Going away made me realise what I had, I was never sure if I would have that again. So, to be able to have it again I want to enjoy it on the pitch with the players, the staff and obviously the supporters. But for that I need to prove myself and win again.”

That stands for the squad with which Rodgers will now operate. And he did not mince his words over the more experienced team in play for the first half having been placed in the shade by the more experimental line-up that took over in the second period. This switch transforming the encounter from one in which Celtic were second best – and trailing 2-1 – into one in which they dominated to earn the win. The midfield trio of David Turnbull – who netted – impressive new arrival Odin Thiago Holm and Matt O’Riley central to the turnaround.

“I thought in the first half we weren’t very good,” Rodgers said. “We didn’t start well. We gave the ball away cheaply. We were too negative with the passing, we didn’t quite make our combinations. But when we did we got into some good areas and obviously scored a good goal. But we conceded two goals where we gave the ball away. If you give the ball away against good teams you will suffer.

“So first half, not so good. Second half I thought the team was excellent. We started the half with good energy and a great attitude in the game. The midfield three were outstanding in terms of Odin, Matt O’Riley and David Turnbull. They controlled the game and had courage to play. They progressed the ball really well and were really dangerous. We scored two really good goals and created other opportunities. Overall I was really pleased for James. To win the game is nice for him on his testimonial game. The second half team was excellent.”

Meanwhile, Forrest delighted in the occasion served up for him, even as it came with apprehension for a player who has never sought the limelight. “In the last couple of days I’ve felt quite nervous. I’ve never been like that for any other game I’ve had,” he said. “I felt so much better after getting to the stadium, being amongst the boys, seeing the fans as well as my friends and family. It was just incredible right from the start and I ended up really enjoying it.

“Everyone has been saying it’s my night but the effort my family has put in has been incredible. They have been a massive part of it as I couldn’t have done it without them. Everyone really close to me makes it a collective thing. It’s the players too and the fans who we can’t do anything without. I’m just delighted the way the night went. When I came off [in the 49th minute] we were 2-1 down but the second half team did really well.