Brendan Rodgers confirms contract talks with another Celtic star in wake of Liam Scales extension

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that talks are ongoing over a new deal for left-back Greg Taylor following the announcement that teammate Liam Scales has signed a contract extension.

Scales, who joined Celtic in August 2021, has been rewarded for a breakthrough season in the Hoops first-team with a new four-year deal until 2028 and Rodgers revealed that Taylor, who is set to enter the final season of his current contract, is next in line to have his future resolved.

“I would love to keep Greg here,” he said. “It’s something we have spoken on. It’s obviously with the club and the agent to try and resolve. But in the meantime Greg’s focus is very much on the team.

“I really like him as a person, he is a good guy and very hungry and committed and professional. He sacrifices a lot in his life to be a footballer and that’s the kind of people you want here. So, yeah, hopefully something can be resolved on him.”

Rodgers feels the new deal for Scales is just reward for the defender digging his side “out of a hole” for much of the campaign. The former Shamrock Rovers defender looked likely to move on again last summer after returning from a season-long loan spell at Aberdeen.

But the 25-year-old found himself in the first team after a raft of injuries in central defence and, after clean sheets in his first three games, which included a trip to Rangers, Scales has been a regular starter and established himself in the Republic of Ireland team.

The centre-back has made 40 appearances this season and been the constant feature of a central defence which has missed the influential Cameron Carter-Vickers for several spells.

“He has been a real stalwart this season,” Rodgers said. “He has played a lot of games, a lot of minutes. When lots of the players were breaking down earlier in the season he was there for us the whole time. So I’m delighted for him because last summer it was probably in doubt where he was going to play.

“Hopefully this summer he can end a winner and an international football player, having signed a new deal. It’s a great reward for his work over the course of the season.