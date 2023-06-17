All Sections
Brendan Rodgers' Celtic return set to be confirmed with appointment date revealed

Brendan Rodgers is in line to be confirmed as the next manager of Celtic within the next 48 hours, according to a report.
By Oliver Anderson
Published 17th Jun 2023, 18:15 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 18:15 BST
 Comment
Brendan Rodgers is reportedly set to be appointed Celtic manager on Monday.

The 50-year-old is understood to have agreed on a return to the club that he departed for Leicester City in February 2019 after winning seven consecutive trophies including back-to-back domestic trebles.

Rodgers emerged as the number one candidate among the Celtic hierarchy following the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, with talks involving majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said to have progressed positively this week.

Now, according to the Scottish Sun, Rodgers’ second coming at Parkhead has been signed, sealed and delivered with an annoucement to confirm his appointment due to be made on Monday, barring any unforeseen hold-ups.

Rodgers has reportedly been offered a salary that eclipses what he earned in his previous stint at Celtic as the Scottish champions – fresh from sealing their latest domestic treble – attempt to build on the impressive work carried out by Postecoglou over the past two years.

It is claimed he has sought assurances during talks in recent days that he will be backed in terms of recruitment to ensure the team is adequately equipped for their upcoming tilt at the Champions League group stages.

Rodgers left Parkhead under a cloud – one banner unfurled by Celtic fans branded him a “fraud" for leaving mid-season as the club homed in on a treble-treble – but the Hoops support appear to have thawed as they prepare to welcome back the Northern Irishman.

