Brendan Rodgers Celtic return - Lucky position, safe bet, fan reaction, Rangers record and Steven Gerrard link

‘Brendan Rodgers’ Green and White Army’ was the chant from the estimated 10,000 fans at Celtic Park seven years ago. The club were unveiling their new manager in May 2016 and it was a huge deal.

The club had once again won the Scottish Premiership title, their fifth in a row. But under Ronny Deila they had finished bottom of their Europa League group without a win, the most memorable moment was Kris Commons’ furious reaction to being subbed against Molde. They also lost in the semi-final of both domestic cup competitions. The one in the Scottish Cup stung, Championship Rangers winning on penalties. The moment Tom Rogic ballooned his spot kick over the bar all but confirmed Deila's time was up and the club required a statement appointment.

With Rangers back in the top-flight, a statement was made with Rodgers. A big name plucked from the Premier League. It wasn't just a statement from Celtic but one for Scottish football. A bona fide big name had come north travelled ‘beyond the wall’ to use Game of Thrones parlance, such is the opinion of our game south of the border. For the youthful Rodgers on his unveiling, there was confidence, a bullishness. But there was also an awe. He referred to the Scottish champions as “one of the biggest clubs in the world”. There are only a handful of clubs in British football where 10,000-plus supporters would come out for a managerial unveiling. The club produced a live stream of the unveiling which lasted more than two hours.

Different this time

From a podium in the middle of the pitch, he addressed the crowd which had assembled. He could have uttered gibberish and the reaction would have been loud and it would have been positive. There was a gratefulness amongst the fans that Rodgers was here. That Rodgers had chosen Celtic. “Head of the table of the Celtic family” was how compere for the afternoon put it and the new manager said all the right things, including ensuring the top of the Lisbon Lions stand is no longer “redundant" – it often lay empty during Deila's reign – and to get Celtic Park “rocking” again.

This time, having signed a three-year-deal to replace Ange Postecoglou, it is different. After all, there was speculation when he was appointed in 2016 that Steven Gerrard could join his backroom staff.

The Celtic hierarchy, which includes chairman Peter Lawwell, chief executive Michael Nicholson and principal shareholder Dermot Desmond, remain in awe of Rodgers, it is fair to say. Of what he achieved during his first stint which lasted two-and-a-half years. The club “considered many potential candidates” but “Brendan was the outstanding choice”, as Lawwell put it. Adding “proven winner" and “top-quality manager” to his effusiveness. Desmond believes he is “of the highest calibre”.

Rodgers rather than supporters lucky

Brendan Rodgers is to be unveiled as Celtic's new manager, seven years after being greeted by thousands of fans on his arrival the first time. Picture: SNS

For the support, it isn't quite as straightforward. And the announcement certainly hasn't been met with the same frenzy as seven years ago. Putting the Green Brigade’s stance to one side – retweeting a banner unfurled following Rodgers’ defection to Leicester in 2019, calling him a “fraud” – Celtic are in a much better position on the field than they were seven years ago. Rather than the club and fans feeling lucky and excited to have the former Liverpool boss, it should be the other way around.

The 50-year-old was, like in 2016, out of work following his departure from Leicester City. Yet, he was unlikely to get an opportunity like Celtic anytime soon. An opportunity to manage a club with such expectation and pressure. A club in the Champions League group stage. And a squad brimming with talent. Improving the players he inherits the way he did during his first spell is a tantalising prospect for fans.

Supporters have every right to still feel jilted. When managers are sacked there is always talk of a lack of time or loyalty. It works both ways. “Time is the big thing you want as a manager, but ultimately you don’t get that," Rodgers said on his unveiling the first time around. “You’ve got to win games and you’ve got to perform. At this moment in time, I’ve got no thoughts of Celtic being a stepping stone and moving back into the Premier League. I don’t want to work in the Premier League for 20 years, hence the reason I came up here.” "At this moment in time” a key phrase.

‘Footballing food chain’

Celtic fans displayed their anger towards Rodgers after he left the club for Leicester City. Picture: SNS

If it wasn't for tribalism and irrational, emotional reaction, being a football fan wouldn’t be as much fun. There will be many, tens of thousands, whose feelings towards Rodgers, a man who led the team back into the Champions League group stage and won back-to-back trebles, have softened. Also, with Postecoglou's exit to Spurs, recognising, but unlikely accepting, Celtic are just like the rest of Scottish football, simply a notch on the footballing food chain, only just a wee bit higher than their peers.

What they have got in Rodgers is perhaps the safest bet out there in terms of continuing the fine work of Postecoglou, while keeping a new-look Rangers at arm’s length. For all the talk of the club making a dent in European football, which should be a key target, the bread and butter will be continued domestic dominance. The city rivals are a lot closer than they were when he took over seven years ago, a time when he was able to win ten of 13 games against the Ibrox side, including four wins by four goals or more.

