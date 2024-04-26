Brendan Rodgers breaks silence on Celtic kitman rollicking - 'you've got to know your place'
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has addressed the rollicking he gave to the club kit man during the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen on Saturday.
TV cameras picked up Rodgers angrily gesturing for kitman Stevie Wright to vacate the area as the Celtic boss gathered his players in for a pitchside huddle ahead of the start of extra-time.
Wright had been speaking to on-loan Benfica midfielder Paolo Bernardo at the time, which clearly infuriated Rodgers as he marched over and ordered his backroom staff member away from the scene.
The Northern Irishman made light of the moment as he was quizzed over the incident in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's match away to Dundee.
"Don't let your kit man near them," Rodgers said with a laugh. "Stevie got a wee bit of a blast from me didn't he? Bless him. He's a good guy, Stevie. He's Celtic daft... but you've got to know your place."
Celtic went on to win the match on penalties following a 3-3 draw and will face Rangers in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on May 25.
