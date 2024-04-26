Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has addressed the rollicking he gave to the club kit man during the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

TV cameras picked up Rodgers angrily gesturing for kitman Stevie Wright to vacate the area as the Celtic boss gathered his players in for a pitchside huddle ahead of the start of extra-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wright had been speaking to on-loan Benfica midfielder Paolo Bernardo at the time, which clearly infuriated Rodgers as he marched over and ordered his backroom staff member away from the scene.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during a training session at Lennoxtow on Friday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Northern Irishman made light of the moment as he was quizzed over the incident in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's match away to Dundee.

"Don't let your kit man near them," Rodgers said with a laugh. "Stevie got a wee bit of a blast from me didn't he? Bless him. He's a good guy, Stevie. He's Celtic daft... but you've got to know your place."