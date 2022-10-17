The former Celtic boss is under intense pressure after guiding the Foxes to just one win from the opening 10 matches of the English Premier League season to sit second bottom of the table on just five points, ahead of Nottingham Forest on goal difference. Reports have claimed that Rodgers earns £10million a year and would command a sizeable pay-off if he was to be dismissed with three years remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester fans displayed their anger with a banner calling for Rodgers to be replaced while boos were also heard, but club owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has so far kept faith with the Northern Irishman. According to the Daily Telegraph, when asked about rumours circulating that he is too expensive to be sacked during his post-match press sit-down, Rodgers responded angrily before storming off.

"I have read on the news what I am supposed to be on and I know for sure that is a total fabrication. It's nowhere near," he said. "I actually think it is a disrespectful question, very disrespectful. I never asked you how much money you are on or whether there is any blockage in your role from your owners. I don't think you need to worry about my wages. If there is a stumbling block in any thing, you need to ask the owners that. It's a disgraceful question."

Rodgers quit Celtic to move to Leicester in February 2019 after winning seven consecutive trophies in Scotland.