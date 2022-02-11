Kris Boyd: Sky Sports have words with ex-Rangers striker after comments on Celtic captain's mask spark 'reminder'

Boyd later clarified the context of a reference he made relating to the Celtic captain’s injury and protective face-mask and settled the matter privately by reaching out to McGregor and acknowledged the poor choice of words.

However Sky Sports, where Boyd is a regular Scottish football matchday pundit and frequently appears in-studio for Sky Sports News, have confirmed the broadcaster has also issued a reminder to the ex-Scotland, Rangers and Kilmarnock striker over future comments.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sky spokesperson told the Glasgow Times: “We are aware of Kris Boyd’s comments made in his column in the Scottish Sun, which he has since clarified and about which he has reached out to Celtic captain Callum McGregor privately.

"Even though these comments were not made on Sky Sports, Kris has been reminded about the language and context he uses in articulating and telling a story.”

Scotland midfielder McGregor had played with the protective gear after suffering a fractured cheekbone in the Scottish Cup win over Alloa and in highlighting the gulf between Rangers and Celtic in the Old Firm encounter earlier this month, Boyd wrote: “The fact he managed to get through the 90 minutes without anyone testing out that face-mask is another story, but his commitment to the team was tremendous.”

He later added: "I think it’s right that I add some context and clarification to a reference I made about Callum McGregor.

"Some have taken that line to mean I wanted one of the Rangers players to intentionally try and hurt the midfielder.

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"However, that is absolutely and unequivocally NOT the case.

"It was simply meant as a criticism of the Rangers players for their failure to get close to McGregor."

The player also acknowledged the matter and revealed contact had been made privately.

"Obviously when you first see the comment it doesn't make great reading. It doesn't look good in that sense," McGregor said.

Callum McGregor wore the mask against Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"It's been rectified since then, and we've had a chat as well so it's put to bed now

"I think he recognises it was a poor choice of words in the beginning and for me that's it."