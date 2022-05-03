Bournemouth back in Premier League as Scotland midfielder's Celtic exit vindicated

Bournemouth's Ryan Christie (right) and Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

An 83rd-minute goal from Welsh international striker Kieffer Moore secured second place in the Skybet Championship with one round of fixtures remaining. Forest, the only team that were able to catch them, will now have to contest the play-offs.

The Cherries were relegated from England’s top flight last season and had to recruit a new manager in Scott Parker.

He made Scotland internationalist Ryan Christie as one of his summer signings and while some questioned the midfielder’s ambitions in leaving Celtic for the south-coast club, the 27-year-old former Inverness player has made 38 appearances for the club, scoring three times.

Bournemouth join Fulham in earning promotion after Marco Silva’s men clinched the title on Monday evening.