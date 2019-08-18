Bordeaux 'turned down offer from Celtic' to sign Parkhead ace

Bordeaux were offered the opportunity to sign Olivier Ntcham by his club Celtic, according to French publication 20 Minutes.

READ MORE - Celtic close to new signing, former Rangers star knocks back offer, ex-Parkhead ace injured in riot, Celtic 'are always playing against 12 men', attacker to make Scotland return - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Ligue 1 side are said to have rejected the opportunity as they are seeking a midfielder with more experience.

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

Ntcham expressed his desire to leave the Ladbrokes Premiership champions earlier in the summer as he seeks a new challenge.

Manager Neil Lennon insists the player is once again happy with life at Parkhead after the pair held talks following Ntcham's comments.

It now seems Celtic are actively looking to shop the player around as they seek a healthy profit on the £4.5 million investment they made when signing him two summers ago.

Ntcham started in the 4-3 defeat to Cluj on Tuesday. It was a decision that was later questioned as it meant midfielder Callum McGregor took up residence at left-back as Lennon's men exited the Champions League.