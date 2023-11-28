Blunt Brendan Rodgers identifies Celtic's major failing in Champions League - 'the glaring thing that stands out'

Brendan Rodgers bemoaned a lack of quality after Celtic’s interest in Europe ended with a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League by Lazio in Rome.

The Hoops went into the make-or-break game with one point from four Group E matches but were undone with two late goals from the home side’s classy substitute Ciro Immobile. Celtic were awarded a penalty in added time for a push on substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu inside the box but it was overturned when VAR intervened and sent referee Halil Umut Meler to the pitchside monitor for another look. The Parkhead outfit, without Luis Palma, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada through suspension or injury, will finish bottom in their Champions League group for the second consecutive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodgers said: “It’s the overall quality. We need to have our very best players available. What makes the difference is that bit of experience and genuine quality. That’s something we can hopefully resolve over the next couple of windows. This group has gained more experience and shown they can compete in some games – but we need to add quality. That’s the glaring thing that stands out.

Brendan Rodgers watches on as Celtic lost 2-0 to Lazio.

“Sadly for us, over the course of all the games, we’ve been hampered with our squad and availability. At this level, for us, that’s the very minimum. But I have to commend the players that have been playing. They have given everything. The game was very competitive right the way through.

“We lose two goals but the effort and commitment was there. In the last 20 minutes we looked like the team that could go on and get the result, but we gave away two poor goals. The first one, we’re in a great position up the pitch and we lose possession and never recover our shape. Then they get a bit of luck with the deflection. That was a tough one to take. For the second goal, we obviously need to be stronger and better.”