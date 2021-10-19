Blow for David Turnbull as Uefa take away goal from Celtic star

The former Motherwell ace thought he’d finished at the second attempt after missing Jota’s set-up following excellent work from Callum McGregor.
However, replays showed the ball came off opponent Balint Vecsei after goalkeeper Dénes Dibusz lunged to clear.
Turnbull was initially credited by Uefa, but they decided to reverse their decision after the Europa League contest.
