Blow for David Turnbull as Uefa take away goal from Celtic star

David Turnbull has been robbed of a goal by Uefa after the governing body decided the Celtic midfielder wasn’t responsible for the second in his side’s 2-0 win over Ferencvaros.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:12 pm
David Turnbull lunges for the ball as Celtic go 2-0 ahead in their Europa League encounter with Ferencvaros.
The former Motherwell ace thought he’d finished at the second attempt after missing Jota’s set-up following excellent work from Callum McGregor.

However, replays showed the ball came off opponent Balint Vecsei after goalkeeper Dénes Dibusz lunged to clear.

Turnbull was initially credited by Uefa, but they decided to reverse their decision after the Europa League contest.

UEFADavid TurnbullCallum McGregorMotherwell
