Defender has tasted success and now is hungry for more

Celtic defender Liam Scales believes Celtic are set for a new period of dominance under returning manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Irish defender is setting his sights on a double ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Rangers and in the wake of the midweek title triumph at Kilmarnock.

Scales has enjoyed an unlikely turnaround in his career having wondered what lay in store last summer when he returned from a season-long loan at Aberdeen. He managed to force his way into the team under Rodgers, who endured criticism earlier in the season after replacing the popular Ange Postecoglou. Scales stressed that the players always backed their manager.

“It has not been a smooth ride for anyone, him included,” he said. “We have had times when we have not performed well and he took a bit of criticism for that, like we all did. It is great for him. We are delighted for him. He has been here and done it before. We have always backed him. We always felt like he was the man to do it for us.”

Now Scales want to close out the season with wins against St Mirren on trophy day tomorrow and Rangers seven days later at Hampden. “We want to win on Saturday at home and make it a good occasion for our home fans,” he said. “Then it’s on to the cup final. We obviously want to complete the double. We know at this club that it is not enough, you need to win every trophy that is available. That is the expectation and that is the mentality we have. That is the way it is and I have learnt that this season playing. I obviously saw it in the previous years, but being part of it now you feel it a bit more. It is a given, it is just the way we all think, it is the mentality that we have.”