Billy Gilmour tipped for Celtic move as ex-England international makes surprise Rangers 'doesn't suit' claim

Billy Gilmour has been advised to sign for Celtic rather than Rangers if the opportunity presents because their style of play will suit him more.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 9th May 2023, 12:58 BST
Former England international Paul Parker has claimed it was a “stupid decision” for the Scotland international to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion, while urging the midfielder to leave the Seagulls in the summer despite starting in recent wins over Manchester United and Wolves. Parker, who used to play for Manchester United, also made the surprise claim that the football Rangers play under Michael Beale wouldn’t suit a player who made the move from Ibrox to Chelsea as a teenager.

“Personally, I don´t think a lot of thought went through Billy Gilmour or his agent's mind when they decided that he should move to Brighton,” he told SpilXperten. It was a stupid decision. It was a really strange signing by Brighton. Probably one of their only mistakes in that transfer window.”

“I don't expect a bright future for him at Brighton. Gilmour has put himself under a lot of pressure. He established himself as a regular player for his country and he started off really well at Chelsea but he is never going to play regularly for Brighton.”

He added: “Of course, he needs to move away. I think he is able to play in the Premier League but a move to Scotland wouldn't surprise me. Probably Celtic would be the best fit for him as Rangers doesn´t play the football that suits him very well.”

Paul Parker has claimed the football Rangers play wouldn't suit Billy Gilmour. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)Paul Parker has claimed the football Rangers play wouldn't suit Billy Gilmour. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
