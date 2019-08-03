‘Big Elhamed is class’ - Celtic fans give first impression of debutant

Have your say

Celtic fans have reacted positively to the debut of Hatem Abd Elhamed, despite the full-back only playing 50 minutes due to an injury.

Supporters of the Parkhead side took to social media to praise the Israeli international’s performance as Celtic raced into a 3-0 half time lead against St Johnstone on the opening day. The defender was replaced just after the break by Anthony Ralston.

@UTLRSiempre: “Big Elhamed is class.”

@ConorM67: “Got to wonder what possessed Be’er Sheva to play Elhamed at centre half. He’s a much better right back than any of us could have imaged.”

@stevie75bhoy: “What a first half...slick direct attacking football. Couldn’t ask anymore. Elhamed looking the part.”

@Chrispytoal: “Elhamed having a great game. BOOM...INJURED.”

@90MinuteCynic: Ralston comes on for Elhamed and suddenly St Johnstone are back in the game.”

@MattMcGlone9: “Elhamed off injured holding his thigh after a brilliant debut, hopefully only a precaution. Strong tackler, great turn of speed, great crosses of the ball, nobody got past him all day.”

@hctelfih: “I hope there’s nothing serious wrong with Elhamed because he looked really good from what I saw while he was on.”

@ChrisLynch84: “Elhamed off after 50 minutes...already the best right back in Scotland.”

@MrStefanCarlin: “Elhamed is quality.”

@Pat75304609: “Elhamed is better than Cafu.”

@CMcCeltic: “Elhamed isn’t a right-back? He’s been solid and looks a decent buy. Impressed by him big time.”

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.