Celtic's Josip Juranovic has been hailed as the "best player" on the field following a strong first-half display for Croatia against Brazil in the World Cup quarter-final.

The 27-year-old right-back was at his rampaging best as he set up numerous attacks for his side while also getting the better of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior in their individual battle during the goalless opening period.

Juranovic could leave Celtic in the January transfer window with clubs in England and Spain reportedly interested and scouts will no doubt have been impressed with his opening 45 minutes against the tournament favourites.

He certainly caught the eye of the Match of the Day team with German football legend Jurgen Klinsmann stating: "He is basically telling Vinicius Jnr, 'I'm in charge, I'm the boss here'.

Celtic's Josip Juranovic in action for Croatia against Brazil's Vinicius Junior during the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

"It's a whole mental approach. I'm going to go down the wing and I don't care about you. You might be the best winger in the World Cup but I'm going to go and maybe I'm going to score."

Former England Women international Alex Scott also hailed the Parkhead star.

"He's not sitting back worrying about the Brazilians and their overload down his side, he's saying, actually I'm going to make you worry about me," she said.

"I'm going to drive forward and get into spaces when I can. Look at his energy just to get forward. He's been doing it for the whole 45 minutes. Pass and go again, and go at speed, driving into space. I just absolutely love it.

