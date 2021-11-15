Bertie Auld: Celtic's Ange Postecoglou and Callum McGregor pay tribute

Tributes are pictured at Celtic Park for legendary former player Bertie Auld who has died aged 83. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Lisbon Lion is regarded as one of the club’s most legendary figures, having featured in the famous Celtic side that lifted the European Cup in 1967 under Jock Stein.

Scottish football has been paying its respects to the man regarded as ‘Mr Celtic’ since his death at the age of 83 was confirmed on Sunday and the current boss and club captain have added their own touching tributes.

“With Bertie's passing a family and a Club has lost a true legend and a great man,” said head coach Postecoglou.

“All our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go sincerely to Bertie's family for their tremendous loss of someone so dear to them.

“I know Bertie was one of the true Celtic greats, leaving his mark indelibly on the club and our supporters by reaching the very summit of footballing achievement, but also through his unique personality.

“Big, special football clubs are built on major figures like Bertie and we should all forever be grateful to him for all he achieved and all he was. I know his spirit will flow through Celtic forever.”

McGregor added: “I will always feel really lucky to have known Bertie. Coming through the ranks at Celtic, it is people like Bertie you look up to and not only for his achievements on the pitch but just for the way he was.

“We will remember Bertie with such love and affection, we are privileged to have known him and today we are all thinking of Bertie's family.”