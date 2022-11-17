The hype around Ben Doak continues to build after the Liverpool starlet stood out in Scotland Under-21s’ 2-1 defeat to Iceland in a friendly at Fir Park.

Having recently turned 17, the exciting winger has already made his first-team debut for Jurgen Klopp's side having done so for Celtic earlier this year before his move south to join the English giants. The teenager was a constant threat for Scot Gemmill’s men, constantly driving at the opposition defence, lifting the crowd as he did so.

Doak went close on a couple of occasions and set up Max Johnston for Scotland’s opener with a fine piece of wing play which is becoming the norm at domestic and international level. Understandably the player caught the eye of many watching with a growing belief he could be the country’s next superstar.

@jamesddwilson: “Ben Doak looking absolutely electric for Scotland U21s v Iceland here, it’s mental he’s only just turned 17. Could have a serious player on our hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@SPFLWatch: “First time properly watching Ben Doak - been very impressed. Only 17 as well!”

@splbanter: “Watching the U21's. always hesitant in being over-effusive about youngsters. but seriously. what a talent we have in Ben Doak. genuine superstar potential”

@TheTartanScarf: “It's time to get really excited about this young man.”

@BarryAnderson_: “Ben Doak running amok for Scotland U21s at Fir Park. Huge talent. One of those fearless wingers who will repeatedly run at defenders and leave them for dead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Doak impressed for Scotland Under-21s despite a 2-1 loss to Iceland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

@AboutScotlandd: “That Ben Doak guy looks a player.”

@liamcasey86: “Don’t mean to jinx it but Ben Doak is the second coming of Christ.”

@billykayscot: “Another frustrating Scotland performance. So far on top first half, but only scored one of several chances. Strong, athletic Icelanders came out and dominated, taking their chances. We came back at them again but unable to fashion an equaliser. Ben Doak looks some player though.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Goldmember1977: “This Ben Doak boy is unbelievable for a 17 year old, if he keeps playing like this he will be in the first team soon.”

@unbawmcgaw: “Watching Scotland u21s the boy Ben Doak is on a different level.”