Ben Doak has a “fearless” streak which could help him become a great player, according to Liverpool team-mate Nat Phillips.

Ben Doak in action for Liverpool against Chelsea in the Premier League on August 13. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The 17-year-old attacker from Ayrshire has emerged as a potential Scotland star and impressed again in the Under-21s’ 1-0 defeat by Spain in a Euro qualifier at the Estadio de la Victoria on Monday.

Doak has been named in Liverpool’s 23-man squad for the Europa League and 26-year-old defender Phillips, who belatedly met the media after joining Celtic on loan from the Reds before the international break, knows why people are getting excited.

He said: “From what I have seen from Doaky so far, I think people have every reason to be excited about him. He is very confident. Sometimes young boys might come up to the first team and might play within themselves a little bit but that’s not been the case with him.

“He’s electric when he is running at players, he is happy to run at anyone and if he continues to progress the way he is doing then he will do well. Fearless is the way I would describe him.