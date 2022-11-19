Ben Doak: Liverpool and Scotland starlet wanted by EPL side in surprise loan move

Scotland starlet is being lined up by a Premier League club for a January loan move after making his debut for Liverpool and impressing for his country’s under-21s.

The exciting winger, who just turned 17, made the move to the English giants from Celtic earlier this year for a six-figure fee. He only recently signed a long-term professional deal with the Anfield side.

Doak starred for Scotland Under-21s this past week, setting up Max Johnston’s goal in a 2-1 defeat to Iceland at Fir Park. His performance earned him praise from both manager Scot Gemmill and fans who tuned in to watch this scintillating talent. Also watching were Premier League side Nottingham Forest. They ran the rule over Doak, according to reports, ahead of a possible loan bid in January.

The player’s rise has been stratospheric. He made his debut for Celtic last season as a 16-year-old before Liverpool landed a coup in bringing him to Anfield. He has since caught plenty of attention with an array of exciting displays, first for the 18s then the 19s in the UEFA Youth League and also for the club’s Under-21 side in Premier League Two and the Papa Johns Trophy. It brought the reward of a first-team bow for Jurgen Klopp’s men at just 16, becoming the sixth-youngest players to play for the club. Days later he signed his first professional contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp, speaking after Doak’s debut as a substitute against Derby County, said: “He’s good! It was nice to watch, eh? It was really nice to watch, him coming in and immediately a lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful.”