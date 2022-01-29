Ben Doak Celtic debut praised - 'fantastic kid' who is wanted by Liverpool

The Hoops' late push was assisted by a substitution of note with the 16-year-old winger introduced in the 68th minute for Anthony Ralston to become the club’s second-youngest debutant, Jack Aitchison holding that honour.

Doak, understood to be in the radar of Liverpool, impressed with his pace and directness, and Ange Postecoglou believes the senior experience will fast-track his development.

"Ben's been training with us for a while,” the Celtic boss after the 1-0 win over Dundee United, which came courtesy of Liel Abada’s 89th minute strike.

Celtic's Ben Doak is chased by Dundee United's Dylan Levitt after making his senior debut off the bench. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“It was Stephen McManus, actually, who brought him into the group. He's a fantastic kid who comes from a good family. He looked really composed for his age.

"He's have grown up a bit today, it will given him a different perspective on life. He probably would have been on the other side of the terracing if he hadn't been playing!”

Celtic are believed to be trying to tie down the youngster on a new contract.