Bemused Ange Postecoglou has say on meeting Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and choice of final attire

Pictures appeared in several media outlets of the pair, and Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson, in conversation on Thursday morning, leading to the Celtic being asked to explain the backdrop to an encounter that it was put to him had almost broken the internet in causing “quite a stir”. “Has it?” Postecoglou said. “Well, let me try and explain. Husband has morning off and goes for breakfast with his wife in his favourite establishment, bumps into colleague and has a chat. How’s that?!”

Meanwhile, Postecoglou – yet to make a decision on whether Kyogo Furuhashi, James Forrest and Mikey Johnston could return for the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibs on Sunday following recent injury absences – gave short shrift to an enquiry as to whether his famed jumper attire would have to give way to a suit for the showpiece. “What I’m wearing is not right up there in terms of priorities at the moment,” he said. “Once I figure out my starting XI, I’ll have a look at my wardrobe and let you know …”