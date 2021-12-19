BBC pundit blasts Celtic wide men for "pathetic" crosses and first half "lack of inspiration"

Paul Hanlon impressed Willie Miller, but he was critical of Liel Abada at the interval. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Aberdeen legend criticised the wide play from Celtic in the goalless first half against Hibs, and tipped the Edinburgh side to keep it tight before launching into the final 15 minutes of the Premier Sports Cup final.

Despite Celtic dominating possession, they had nothing to show for their first half and Miller praised Hibs’ defensive tactics - while slamming Celtic’s wide pair.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Paul Hanlon has been for me outstanding at the back for Hibs and when the wide players have got into wide areas towards the by-line the crosses into the box have been really poor and quite pathetic actually,” he summarised at half-time on BBC Radio Scotland. “You need that bit of quality and maybe a bit of class and precision to find your lone striker Kyogo who has had barely anything in terms of real clear-cut opportunities.

“Celtic have dominated the ball and dominated possession. Hibs obviously have set out to try frustrate them but always be in the game.

“I think the tactic from David Gray will be to test the nerve of Celtic towards the end, in the last 15 minutes or so, if Celtic can’t find the key to unlock the defensive formation he has put in front of them.

“But who is going to produce that for Celtic? The two wide players for me seem to lack inspiration, lack quality and lack composure.

“Their crosses into the box and direction of play bemuses me and it’s so easy to defend against.”