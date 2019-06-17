Bayern Munich eye Celtic youngster, Rangers seal deal for attacker, Olivier Ntcham latest, Hearts keen on striker - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories involving Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's rumours... 1. Gers face Olsson battle Rangers face competition from Nottingham Forest for defensive target Martin Olsson. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 2. No Lawrence move for Light Blues The Gers have played down talk linking them with Anderlecht's Welsh defender James Lawrence. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Ojo deal agreed Rangers have struck a deal for Sheyi Ojo, with the Liverpool winger expected to join the Gers for pre-season this week while Steven Gerrard is still hopeful of re-signing Ryan Kent. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Bayern keen on Celtic starlet Bayern Munich are hoping to convince Celtic youngster Liam Morrison, 16, that his future lies with the Bundesliga side. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3