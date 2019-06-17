A general view of an SPFL football in a goal

Bayern Munich eye Celtic youngster, Rangers seal deal for attacker, Olivier Ntcham latest, Hearts keen on striker - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories involving Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's rumours...

Rangers face competition from Nottingham Forest for defensive target Martin Olsson. (Daily Record)

The Gers have played down talk linking them with Anderlecht's Welsh defender James Lawrence. (The Sun)

Rangers have struck a deal for Sheyi Ojo, with the Liverpool winger expected to join the Gers for pre-season this week while Steven Gerrard is still hopeful of re-signing Ryan Kent. (The Sun)

Bayern Munich are hoping to convince Celtic youngster Liam Morrison, 16, that his future lies with the Bundesliga side. (Football Insider)

